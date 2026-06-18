Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Stock Position Raised by III Capital Management

III Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,370 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for 0.5% of III Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. III Capital Management's holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,188 shares of the company's stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 63,122 shares of the company's stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,326 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio is 212.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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