Alden Global Capital LLC Invests $5.17 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Alden Global Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $255.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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