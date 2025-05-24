Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Holdings Trimmed by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX - Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,191 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 169,100 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ALEX opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Alexander & Baldwin's dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company's simplification and monetization effort.

