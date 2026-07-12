Alexis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Alexis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,118 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alexis Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 108.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $105,482,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.32. 34,104,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,736,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.55 and a 200-day moving average of $275.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $317.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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