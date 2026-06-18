Alight Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Alight Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.9% of Alight Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alight Capital Management LP's holdings in Intel were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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