Alight Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,000 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Phillip Securities reduced their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 2.0%

TSLA opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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