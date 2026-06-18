Align Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Accenture PLC $ACN

Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 130,662 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $35,057,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,851 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $489,339,000 after acquiring an additional 571,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. HSBC reduced their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business's fifty day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $155.82 and a 12 month high of $314.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.Accenture's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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