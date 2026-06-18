Align Financial LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 212,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $68,430,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $333.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $269.72 and a twelve month high of $337.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $308.27 and its 200-day moving average is $307.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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