Align Financial LLC Invests $15.56 Million in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,558,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $211.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

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About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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