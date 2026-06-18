Align Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 367,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,770,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. 9823 Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 53,593 shares of the company's stock worth $57,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the company's stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 636,410 shares of the company's stock worth $683,937,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $42,987,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,182.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,009.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,016.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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