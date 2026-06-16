Alkeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,409 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Dell Technologies worth $133,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 54,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total transaction of $20,568,863.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,341 shares in the company, valued at $28,648,415.25. This represents a 41.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 31,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total transaction of $12,072,557.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,080,772.50. The trade was a 42.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,901,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,626,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $408.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $269.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here