Alkeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Alkeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of MongoDB worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of MongoDB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

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MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $354.18 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $444.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -957.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1,236.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.05.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 470,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,322,822.08. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,616 shares of company stock valued at $41,956,174. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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