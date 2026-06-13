Allianz SE Has $6.11 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Allianz SE boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 388.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,890 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. FBN Securities reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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