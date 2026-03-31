Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp. $PVH

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218,143 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 145,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 4.84% of PVH worth $150,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,338,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,620,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 9.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,149 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PVH by 51.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 311,555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $26,099,000 after buying an additional 106,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. PVH's dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $148.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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