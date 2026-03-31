Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164,805 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 290,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.50% of Qiagen worth $143,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 375.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,358 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qiagen Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. Qiagen N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.53 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.The business's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $55.40 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 price objective on Qiagen in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.20.

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About Qiagen

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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