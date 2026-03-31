Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,276 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares during the period. Labcorp makes up 0.9% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.66% of Labcorp worth $554,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in Labcorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Labcorp by 48.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 300.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $263.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.38 and a 12 month high of $293.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp's payout ratio is 27.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Labcorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.82.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 8,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total transaction of $2,437,051.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,773 shares in the company, valued at $22,613,209.08. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.91, for a total transaction of $156,130.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $734,782.89. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,113 shares of company stock worth $4,547,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Further Reading

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