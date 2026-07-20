Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 10,272 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,902 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $40,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $214.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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