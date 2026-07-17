Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,486 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 145,953 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $135,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,922,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10,159.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,953,256 shares of the software maker's stock worth $923,129,000 after buying an additional 2,924,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,553,225 shares of the software maker's stock worth $798,087,000 after buying an additional 1,751,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,124,417 shares of the software maker's stock worth $351,470,000 after buying an additional 615,440 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,663,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 51,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $19,198,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,304,250. The trade was a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $1,743,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,550,631.25. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 157,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,272,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.65.

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Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $364.65 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $376.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.75 and a 12-month high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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