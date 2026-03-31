Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,533,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,109,228 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.00% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $375,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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