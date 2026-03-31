Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 134,050 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $156,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.52. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $275.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here