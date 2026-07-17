Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $178.55 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,989 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,623 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.36% of Comfort Systems USA worth $178,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,681.50 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.99 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,867.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,539.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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