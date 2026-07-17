Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $218.06 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,462 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 170,043 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $218,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after acquiring an additional 485,854 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $89.32 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.64.

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NextEra Energy News Summary

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About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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