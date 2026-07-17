Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $238.49 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,546 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 156,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Amphenol worth $238,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $153.25 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $188.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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