Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $259.75 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718,518 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 296,199 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $259,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 829 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NFLX opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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