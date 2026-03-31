Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $408.47 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486,521 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 535,435 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $408,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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