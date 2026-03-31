Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $534.59 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,616,089 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,850 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 0.9% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.86% of American Electric Power worth $534,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,922,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,253,827,000 after buying an additional 406,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,802,211 shares of the company's stock worth $809,557,000 after acquiring an additional 432,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock worth $684,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,223,848 shares of the company's stock worth $587,683,000 after purchasing an additional 388,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading set a $137.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.10.

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American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 56.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

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