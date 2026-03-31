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Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
S&P Global logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in Q4 to 263,691 shares (about $135.18M), joining other large institutional buyers in a stock that is roughly 87.17% owned by institutions.
  • S&P Global reported Q4 EPS of $4.30 (slightly below estimates) with revenue up 9% year-over-year, set FY2026 guidance of 19.400–19.650 EPS, and carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $563.53.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.97 (annualized $3.88), a yield of about 0.9% and a payout ratio near 26.5%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of S&P Global.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,691 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of S&P Global worth $135,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in S&P Global by 3,430.6% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,554,571 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $819,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,540 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after buying an additional 730,354 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 104,031.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 595,631 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $289,900,000 after buying an additional 595,059 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,503,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $372,841,000 after buying an additional 339,947 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $417.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.45 and a 200 day moving average of $483.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $563.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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