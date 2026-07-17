Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 221.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,891 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,419,022 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.36% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $167,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 173,748 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,416 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 29,579 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,861.34. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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