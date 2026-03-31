Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173,399 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 139,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $205,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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