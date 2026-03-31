Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,762 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 162,426 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.78% of EMCOR Group worth $222,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,221,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $784.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $702.26 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $744.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.95. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $835.00. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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