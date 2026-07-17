Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,693 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,193,092 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.71% of Teradyne worth $347,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 192.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,962,424.10. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $322.30 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.18 and a 1-year high of $487.91. The stock's 50-day moving average is $382.80 and its 200 day moving average is $327.20. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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