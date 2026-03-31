Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,242 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 35,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of Quanta Services worth $186,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $533.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.71. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $583.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $589.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here