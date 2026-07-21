Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 19,057 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $24,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy Company has a 52 week low of $126.23 and a 52 week high of $155.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's payout ratio is 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. TD Cowen started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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