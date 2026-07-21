Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 28,646 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 28,646 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $174,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $338.72 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $319.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $351.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $356.38.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here