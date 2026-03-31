Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 362,918 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 362,918 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.47% of CBRE Group worth $225,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CBRE Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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