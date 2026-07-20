Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $30,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,747.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $687.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,731.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,503.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 40.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is 33.51%.

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here