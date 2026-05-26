Allstate Corp Acquires 18,580 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,732 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 98,273 shares of company stock worth $89,439,960 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $880.23 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $795.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $694.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.24 and a 52-week high of $931.35. The company has a market cap of $405.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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