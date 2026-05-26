Allstate Corp Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 455,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $116,950,000 after purchasing an additional 179,260 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $432.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.47 and a fifty-two week high of $448.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $388.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.71, for a total transaction of $979,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,219,322.19. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Applied Materials to an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $465.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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