Allstate Corp Has $260.47 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,584 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 281,794 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Allstate Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Allstate Corp's holdings in Microsoft were worth $260,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the software giant's stock worth $74,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the software giant's stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Linden Rose Investment LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,300,410 shares of the software giant's stock worth $12,235,785,000 after purchasing an additional 458,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2%

MSFT opened at $411.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.54 and a 200-day moving average of $430.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $356.28 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Microsoft's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $556.00 to $555.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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