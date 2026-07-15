AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3%

AVGO stock opened at $389.11 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $403.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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