Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Boston Common Asset Management LLC's 7th Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,309 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $330,886,000 after acquiring an additional 806,681 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $341.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $363.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.70 and a 1-year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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