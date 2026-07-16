Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's 9th Largest Position

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,399 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 209,923 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $60,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Squared Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Squared Financial LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 384,549 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $110,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,126,662 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $610,054,000 after buying an additional 947,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.53.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $370.21 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $368.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.50 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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