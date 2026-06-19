Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,544 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,744 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Creek Drive Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,045,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $11,792,000. Finally, Blue Sparrow LLC DE purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $97,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $363.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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