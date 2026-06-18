Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,470 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 44,849 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $58,712,878,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after buying an additional 111,699,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $31,569,189,000 after buying an additional 1,073,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,841,419 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,543,838,000 after buying an additional 1,132,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,543 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $362.10 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $361.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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