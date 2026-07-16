Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,214 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $370.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.50 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $378.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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