Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's 9th Largest Position

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,670 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $363.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $408.61. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $354.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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