Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,364 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Evansbrook LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

These are some of the GOOGL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Why Jim Lebenthal Is Buying More Alphabet

Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $465.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $445.00 to $387.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.73 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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