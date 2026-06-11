Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 227.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,664 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $37,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,134,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $356.38 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business's 50 day moving average price is $357.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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