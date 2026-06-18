Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by 3G Capital Partners LP

3G Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.9% of 3G Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 3G Capital Partners LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,217,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $277,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,293 shares during the last quarter. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,902,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $4,338,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,543 over the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $363.79 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $364.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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