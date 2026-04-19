Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,649 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,333,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,186,112 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,984,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,292 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,250,829 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,541,877,000 after purchasing an additional 392,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.25.

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Alphabet Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $306.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 7.77%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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